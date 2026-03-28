Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar Denies Links To Self-Styled Godman Ashok Kharat, Calls Allegations Politically Motivated

Shivsena MLA and former minister Deepak Kesarkar has denied any involvement in the activities of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, asserting that he neither participated in Kharat’s alleged crimes nor introduced any woman to him. | File Pic

Mumbai: Shivsena MLA and former minister Deepak Kesarkar has denied any involvement in the activities of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, asserting that he neither participated in Kharat’s alleged crimes nor introduced any woman to him. Kesarkar was targeted by opposition after his photographs had gone viral with Kharat.

Unaware of Alleged Crimes

Breaking his silence on the controversy, Kesarkar said he was unaware of Kharat’s alleged involvement in occult practices and exploitation until his arrest. “Had I known about such activities, I would never have visited him. I am a devotee of Sai Baba of Shirdi and do not believe in any form of occult rituals,” he said.

The controversy erupted after a photograph of Kesarkar with Kharat surfaced, prompting allegations from leaders of the UBT faction, including Sushma Andhare, who claimed Kesarkar had links with the accused. Refuting the claims, Kesarkar said that merely appearing in a photograph with someone does not imply involvement in their actions.

Defamation Attempt

He alleged that the accusations were politically motivated and aimed at defaming him. Targeting Sanjay Raut, Kesarkar claimed that attempts were made to malign his image through a “political conspiracy,” including organising protests in his constituency.

Kesarkar further clarified that he had never contacted any police authority to shield Kharat and had no knowledge of the alleged crimes involving women. He maintained that those found guilty must be punished and emphasised that faith and superstition are separate, reiterating that he has never been part of any such rituals.

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