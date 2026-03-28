Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Self-Certification For 20 Industrial Approvals, Power Tariff Cut To ₹9.97 By 2028-29

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced major reforms to improve ease of doing business in Maharashtra, including simplification of industrial approvals and a phased reduction in power tariffs over the next five years.

20 Permissions Under Self-Certificatio

Speaking at a meeting organised in collaboration with Ramky Group of Industries and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation for the proposed Bulk Drug Park and Life Sciences Hub, Fadnavis said 20 out of 33 required industrial permissions have been brought under self-certification, with efforts underway to further reduce the remaining approvals.

The Chief Minister assured industry stakeholders that electricity tariffs, currently around ₹10.88 per unit, will be gradually reduced to ₹9.97 per unit within five years, making Maharashtra one of the states with the lowest power rates by 2028-29.

Single-Window Governance

Highlighting digital governance, he said the MAITRI Portal has been empowered as a comprehensive single-window system to grant all necessary approvals. The portal ensures transparency, enables tracking of applications, and includes provisions for action against delays.

Fadnavis also stressed the development of green and sustainable industrial infrastructure, including Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP), circular economy practices, and eco-friendly technologies to promote environmentally responsible growth.

He added that MSMEs will be encouraged through incentives alongside large industries, fostering a competitive and integrated industrial ecosystem through public-private partnerships. Emphasising policy clarity, he said the government is committed to a “no-nonsense business strategy” to create a stable, transparent, and globally competitive industrial environment in the state.

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