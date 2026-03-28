Mumbai Delivery Boy Booked For Drunk Driving On Coastal Road, Alcohol Level Over 6 Times Permissible Limit

A 27-year-old delivery boy was booked by Mumbai Police for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and endangering public safety on the Coastal Road in South Mumbai. | AI

Mumbai: A 27-year-old delivery boy was booked by Mumbai Police for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and endangering public safety on the Coastal Road in South Mumbai.

March 27 Patrolling

According to officials from Gamdevi Police Station, the incident took place on March 27, at around 3:00 pm. Police Constable Shrikant Jaywant Kamble (37), who is attached to the station since 2024, was on day duty patrol along the Coastal Road as per senior officers’ instructions. He was accompanied by Constable Anand Sonawane.

During patrolling near the Coastal Road tunnel, the officers noticed a motorcycle rider driving at high speed in a rash and negligent manner. The rider was intercepted and identified as Abdul Yakub Ali Rehman (27), a delivery boy residing in Sakinaka, Kurla.

Breath Analyzer Shocker

Upon questioning, the police suspected that the accused had consumed alcohol. He was taken into custody and brought to the police station, where a breath analyzer test was conducted. The test revealed an alcohol level of 239.5 mg per 100 ml of blood, far exceeding the permissible limit.

Based on the findings, the Gamdevi police registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 125 and 281

of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act for drunk and rash driving. Further investigation is underway.

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