Bhiwandi Civic Body In Crisis After 4.5 Lakh Birth And Death Records Go Missing, Mayor Issues Two-Day Ultimatum

The Birth and Death Registration Department of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has landed in serious trouble after nearly 4.5 lakh citizen records reportedly went missing, triggering chaos for residents and prompting a stern warning from Mayor Narayan Chaudhary. |

Bhiwandi: The Birth and Death Registration Department of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has landed in serious trouble after nearly 4.5 lakh citizen records reportedly went missing, triggering chaos for residents and prompting a stern warning from Mayor Narayan Chaudhary.

4.5 Lakh Records Lost

In a major administrative lapse, the Birth and Death Registration Department of BNCMC is facing intense scrutiny after a staggering 4.5 lakh records of citizens allegedly went missing from its database. The issue has severely disrupted essential civic services, leaving residents struggling to obtain crucial documents such as birth and death certificates.

According to sources, the crisis stems from a combination of administrative negligence, internal mismanagement, and questionable decision-making within the department. The situation worsened after it emerged that the data, which was maintained through a software system managed by a private contractor, was not handed over to the civic body after the agreement expired.

Long Queues and Broken Promises

Residents visiting the department have expressed frustration over repeated delays. Many complained of standing in long queues for hours, only to be told that the server was down. We have been visiting the office for days, but every time we are told the system is not working said a local resident seeking a birth certificate for his child.

The gravity of the situation reached Mayor Narayan Chaudhary, who has taken a firm stance. He has issued a strict ultimatum to civic officials, warning that if the missing data is not retrieved within two days, responsible officers and staff members will face suspension.

Bypassing Protocol

Further allegations have added to the controversy. Sources claim that the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Sandeep Gadegakar, bypassed designated authorities and informally handed over operational control of the department to a close aide, clerk Ratnadeep More. It is alleged that the clerk worked in coordination with middlemen, raising concerns over transparency and accountability in the department.

In another alarming revelation, hundreds of birth and death certificates were reportedly issued using the login credentials and one-time password (OTP) of the CMO during his absence. This has raised serious questions about digital security protocols and possible misuse of official access. Authorities are now under pressure to clarify whether such actions were authorized or part of an internal nexus.

The appointment of a clerk to handle responsibilities akin to that of a registrar has also drawn criticism.

Experts point out that the registrar’s role involves legal validation of sensitive documents and requires adherence to strict norms. Any deviation from established procedures could have legal implications.

Attempts to contact CMO Sandeep Gadegakar for clarification remained unsuccessful as calls went unanswered.

Meanwhile a department employee confirmed that the data management work had been outsourced to a private firm which allegedly failed to transfer the records after the contract ended.

With the situation spiraling into what many describe as complete administrative breakdown, all eyes are now on Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar. Citizens and officials alike await decisive action to restore order and fix accountability in what is being termed one of the most serious data lapses in BNCMC’s recent history.

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