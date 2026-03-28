Fresh Controversy Erupts In Kalyan Vertex Building Fire Case: BJP Corporator Alleges ₹4 Crore Theft From Safe Amid Blaze Chaos

Nearly a year and a half after a devastating fire gutted the upper floors of the high-profile Vertex building in Kalyan West, a fresh controversy has reignited the case. | Representational Image

Kalyan: Nearly a year and a half after a devastating fire gutted the upper floors of the high-profile Vertex building in Kalyan West, a fresh controversy has reignited the case.

Missing Valuables

A sensational claim made during the general body meeting of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has raised serious questions about a suspected theft that allegedly took place amid the chaos of the blaze.

BJP corporator Harshada Bhoir revealed that a safe belonging to a well-known doctor was allegedly broken open and valuables worth crores including gold coins, jewellery, and cash went missing during the incident, which occurred around 18 months ago.

The matter, which had remained largely under wraps, has now sparked intense debate within the civic body.

High-Profile Building, Unanswered Questions

The Vertex building, located in Kalyan West’s Khadakpada area, is considered one of the city’s most popular residential towers housing doctors, businessmen, and senior professionals. During the fire incident, the top three floors were completely gutted, causing massive losses to residents.

Among the worst affected were three flats, including that of Dr. Sumit Srivastava, where the damage is estimated at around ₹4 crore. According to the claim raised in the meeting, a Godrej locker from his bedroom was reportedly removed to the terrace and broken open. The locker allegedly contained gold coins, jewellery belonging to his wife, and cash — all of which went missing.

Suspicion Without Direct Allegations

While Bhoir stopped short of directly accusing anyone, she pointed out a critical detail: at the time when the locker was shifted to the terrace, only fire brigade personnel were present at the site. This observation has added a layer of suspicion, although no formal charges have been made.

Her question to the administration was clear where did the valuables disappear from a location that was inaccessible to the public?

Political Uproar in KDMC House

The issue triggered a heated debate in the KDMC general body meeting. Some corporators cautioned against casting aspersions on fire brigade personnel without evidence, emphasizing their role in emergency response. However, others argued that the disappearance of valuables worth lakhs from a restricted zone remains a serious mystery that demands a thorough probe.

No Breakthrough After 18 Months

Despite the gravity of the allegations, there has been no significant progress in the investigation even after 18 months. The identity of the alleged “invisible thief” remains unknown, leaving residents обеспокоены and raising concerns about accountability during emergency situations.

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