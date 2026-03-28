CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges ‘No Paper’ Administration, Announces ‘Maha ID’ And ‘One State, One Portal’ For Seamless Governance

Devendra Fadnavis on Friday urged all government departments to function on the principles of transparency, timeliness, and reliability to ensure efficient delivery of public services and achieve the goal of a developed Maharashtra. | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis on Friday urged all government departments to function on the principles of transparency, timeliness, and reliability to ensure efficient delivery of public services and achieve the goal of a developed Maharashtra.

He was speaking at an event held at Sahyadri Guest House, where outstanding departments and officials were honoured under the state’s ‘150 Days of E-Governance Reforms’ programme. Ashish Shelar, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, and DGP Sadanand Date were among those present.

Fadnavis emphasised the need for a unified digital platform under the “One State, One Portal” concept to eliminate confusion caused by multiple government websites and provide citizens seamless access to services. He also announced the rollout of a unique “Maha ID” system, enabling citizens to access all government schemes through a single identification, helping curb misuse and streamline data.

The Chief Minister directed officials to transition from “low paper” to “no paper” administration within a fixed timeline. He also launched the ‘Mahasarathi’ portal, which will serve as a centralised data bank to support data-driven governance and integrated decision-making.

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Highlighting innovation, he said the AI-based ‘Maha-Vistar’ application developed by the agriculture department has emerged as a model initiative, offering farming-related information and weather updates, including in tribal languages.

Reviewing progress, Fadnavis noted that 42 departments were assessed during the reform period, and around 40,000 workers promotions were granted, boosting administrative efficiency. He added that Maharashtra currently ranks first in the country on the iGOT training platform.

Several departments, districts, and officials were recognised for their outstanding performance during the programme.

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