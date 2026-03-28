Navi Mumbai Police Invoke MCOCA For First Time Against Beef Smuggling Racket Operating With Intimidation And Violence

In a first-of-its-kind action in Navi Mumbai, the Panvel City Police have invoked stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a beef smuggling racket, officials said, adding that the syndicate had been operating in an organised manner and creating fear to sustain its illegal activities. | AI

Navi Mumbai: In a first-of-its-kind action in Navi Mumbai, the Panvel City Police have invoked stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a beef smuggling racket, officials said, adding that the syndicate had been operating in an organised manner and creating fear to sustain its illegal activities.

December 2025 Interception

The move follows a December 23, 2025 incident when police intercepted a Xylo car transporting beef towards Mumbai around 7.30 am and detained two accused along with the consignment. A case was initially registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act.

Further probe by the Panvel City Police revealed that the case was part of a larger, well-organised racket. Based on the findings, four accused were arrested, including alleged kingpin Yasin Moinuddin Sheikh (37), Pasu Usman Qureshi (45), Mohammad Ali Akbar Ali Shah (30), and supplier Gulam Gaus Nasruddin Mukadam (37).

Intimidation and Violence

Investigators found that the group had been repeatedly engaging in illegal activities for financial gain, allegedly using intimidation and violence to maintain control. The accused were also found to have multiple cases registered against them at different police stations.

To dismantle the network and curb its activities, police have invoked Sections 3(1)(2), 3(2), and 3(4) of MCOCA. “We are committed to breaking organised crime networks and will take strict action against those involved,” an official said.

Further investigation is underway under Assistant Commissioner of Police (Panvel Division) Bhausaheb Dhole, with police warning that no accused will be spared.

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