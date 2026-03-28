Builder Suicide Case: NCB Zonal Director Amit Ghawate Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Extortion

FIR filed against NCB Zonal Director Amit Ghawate in Navi Mumbai builder suicide case following court directive | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Police have registered a case against Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for Mumbai and Goa, on charges of abetment to suicide, extortion, and criminal conspiracy in connection with the death of Navi Mumbai-based builder Gurunath Chichkar, who allegedly died by suicide on April 25 last year after shooting himself at his office.

FIR registered on High Court directive

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the NRI Sagari Police Station on Friday following a directive from the Bombay High Court. Along with Ghawate, another NCB official and a senior officer from the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) have also been named in the case.

Following Chichkar’s death in April 2025, his family moved the Bombay High Court, seeking an independent probe and alleging that he was subjected to extreme pressure and extortion demands by senior officials from central and state drug enforcement agencies.

Taking cognisance of the petition and material on record, the Bombay High Court directed the Navi Mumbai Police to register an FIR and initiate a probe. The court stressed that the “suicide of a citizen alleging harassment by uniformed officers” cannot be taken lightly and emphasised the need for a thorough investigation, including into allegations of misconduct by officials.

Charges and suicide note details

The officials named in the FIR have been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 108 (abetment to suicide), 61 (criminal conspiracy), and 308 (extortion), among other relevant sections. Police said Chichkar left behind a suicide note in which he allegedly named officials, holding them responsible for his mental distress and suicide.

Chichkar died by suicide last year after allegedly shooting himself at his office. In his suicide note, he had claimed he was allegedly under pressure from investigating agencies in connection with a drug syndicate case involving his sons.

Drug case background and arrests

His son, Naveen Chichkar, is alleged to be a key figure in an international drug syndicate. Both Naveen and his brother Dheeraj, who are linked with the case, were deported from Malaysia last year. The NCB had been probing the case as part of a wider investigation into cross-border drug trafficking.

NCB official denies wrongdoing

Responding to the allegations, Ghawate denied any wrongdoing and said all actions taken by NCB Mumbai were in accordance with the law. He said the agency had seized cocaine and other narcotic substances from Belapur in January 2025, following which a case was registered under the NDPS Act in July 2025. He added that Naveen Chichkar, alleged to be the kingpin of the syndicate, was deported from Malaysia and subsequently arrested.

“A total of nine arrests were made in the case, and no accused has been granted bail, except one Uday Gawande, who received interim relief on family grounds,” he said.

Ghawate said the investigation led to the busting of an international syndicate allegedly run by the Chichkar network. He added that financial probes resulted in properties worth Rs 10.6 crore being frozen, with the order later confirmed by the SAFEMA authority in Mumbai. “In the entire proceeding, NCB Mumbai has followed the law and no illegal action was taken,” Ghawate said.

Family alleges harassment and extortion

In her complaint, Dr Kiran Chichkar, wife of the deceased, alleged that sustained harassment, threats and extortion by officials of the NCB and ANC drove her husband to take the extreme step.

She said the sequence of events began on February 2, 2025, when NCB officer Akash Malik allegedly arrived at their residence with a team of 15–20 personnel without prior notice. The team allegedly conducted a forcible search in her husband’s absence, assaulted a domestic worker, and seized Rs 2 lakh in cash, expensive watches, and documents such as passports and bank statements without preparing a seizure memo (panchnama).

Dr Chichkar alleged that her husband was summoned to meet NCB Zonal Director Amit Ghawate, where he was subjected to mental harassment. She claimed that Ghawate and his officials threatened him, saying that if he wanted his sons’ names removed from the case, he would have to pay Rs 10–15 crore. She further alleged that the family was threatened with false drug cases, arrest, and attachment of property if the demand was not met.

She also levelled allegations against Sandeep Nigade, a senior officer of the ANC, Belapur, stating that he visited the builder’s office, abused him in front of others, and demanded money. He allegedly threatened, “Bring the money or produce your children, otherwise you and your wife will be sent to jail.”

Events leading to death

Dr Chichkar said that due to continuous threats and harassment, her husband was under severe mental stress. His health deteriorated on April 21, following which he was admitted to a private hospital. On April 25 last year, he allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself at his office. A suicide note recovered from the spot reportedly names officials who were allegedly harassing him.

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She further informed police that before taking the extreme step, her husband had written to the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner, the Chief Minister, and the Home Minister, expressing a threat to his life, but did not receive any relief.

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