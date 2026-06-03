Shiv Sena Merger Speculation: MLA Abdul Sattar Says Decision Lies With Uddhav Thackeray & Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Amid renewed speculation over a possible reconciliation between the two Shiv Sena factions, Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar on Wednesday said that any decision on a merger rests entirely with the leaders of the respective parties, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

Speaking to the media, Sattar emphasised that the future of both factions would be determined solely by their leadership. Referring to the control each leader exercises over their party, he remarked, "Who controls Matoshri's remote? It is Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. And who controls our party's remote? It is Eknath Shinde."

Remarks Come Amid Reunion Speculation

His comments come amid growing political discussions over whether the rival Sena factions could find common ground nearly four years after the split that reshaped Maharashtra's political landscape.

Referring to the ongoing speculation, Sattar added, “As for the future of both, nothing can be said today. Did someone say yesterday that Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray might come together?”

His remarks come amid fresh discussions over a possible merger between the two factions of Shiv Sena, nearly four years after the party split.

Congress Leader Sees Possibility Of Merger

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Hussain Dalwai recently suggested that such a development could take place in the future.

Speaking to the media, Dalwai said, “There are chances that both parties can merge, as both party leaders are followers of Balasaheb Thackeray.”

Dalwai Alleges Pressure On Shinde Within Mahayuti

Dalwai further claimed that Eknath Shinde is facing difficulties within the ruling Mahayuti alliance led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“They may come together. As of now, Eknath Shinde is being troubled by the BJP, and there are talks of attempts to break his MLAs. Because of all this, they may consider this option,” Dalwai said.

How The Shiv Sena Split Unfolded

The Shiv Sena split in 2022 when senior leader Eknath Shinde led a rebellion involving 39 party MLAs against the leadership of then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Reports at the time suggested that Shinde was dissatisfied with the party's leadership and political direction.

Following the split, Shinde joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP, and subsequently became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The Election Commission later recognised the Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena and allotted it the party's traditional bow-and-arrow symbol.

Two Factions, Two Symbols

On the other hand, the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray was allotted the name Shiv Sena, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, and the flaming torch, mashaal, symbol. The party currently sits in the opposition.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/