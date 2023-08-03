Shiv Sena Legislator Calls for Dedicated Welfare Board for Transgender Community in Mira-Bhayanadar

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik | Twitter/@PratapSarnaik

Mira-Bhayanadar: Following the example of the Uttar Pradesh government, Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik has requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to establish a dedicated welfare board for the transgender community in the state. Sarnaik presented a calling attention motion under rule 105 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rules during the ongoing monsoon session. The Uttar Pradesh government has already instituted a transgender welfare board under the state's social welfare department.

Stigmatisation, oppression, and discrimination

"We must acknowledge that transgender people are citizens of the country and entitled to all rights and privileges. However, they continue to face stigmatisation, oppression, and discrimination. As a responsible government, it is our duty to ensure their social and financial upliftment and bring them into the mainstream. The welfare board can play a decisive role in addressing their issues," stated Sarnaik.

In response to the motion, Minister Shambhuraj Desai assured, "While transgender welfare boards at the state, divisional, and zilla parishad level exist, it is true that non-government members are yet to be appointed. We will ensure that members are included within two months. The Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) has already implemented an affordable housing scheme for the transgender community, and around 3,775 transgender members have availed medical facilities in government-organized camps. Following the example of the Pune Municipal Corporation, which has employed transgenders as security guards on a contract basis, we will explore similar opportunities for them in other civic bodies."

Bombay HC order on transgender

In December last year, the Bombay High Court order had made provisions for third-gender people to apply for jobs in the recently held mega recruitment drive for nearly 19,000 jobs for constables and driver constables in the Maharashtra police force. The motion also speaks about sufficient budgetary allocations for chalking out an elaborate roadmap for the welfare and upliftment of the transgender community like- focus on skill development, education, self-employment opportunities, medical facilities and infrastructure development including- setting up of old age homes, construction of community halls and toilets.

