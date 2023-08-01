Bihar: Transgenders To Have Dedicated Toilets Soon In The State

Transgenders To Have Dedicated Toilets Soon In Bihar | Representational IMage | Twitter | ANI

Patna, August 1: The transgender community in Bihar will soon have access to dedicated toilets across the state. Reshma Prasad, the secretary of NGO Dostana Safar and member of national transgender council, said that the various municipal corporations will construct more than 1,500 public toilets only for the community in various districts.

The central government project will gradually be implemented in all the other states, she added. “Since the project was getting delayed, the Centre has spoken to various municipal corporations of the state. Now, the deck is clear and civic bodies will soon start earmarking the places for the construction,” Prasad said.

The construction of the toilets will be done under the Transgender Act 2019. The objective is to provide the same basic facilities that normal people of the country enjoy.

The members of transgender community often face objections while using toilets for both-- the male and female. As per the census of 2011, the population of transgender community is 40,827 in Bihar.