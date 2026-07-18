Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam, Minister Ashish Shelar React To Alleged Social Media Threat Posts Targeting Aamir Khan - VIDEO

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam and Minister Ashish Shelar. |

Mumbai: Following a social media post by individuals claiming that Bollywood star Aamir Khan received alleged threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after his third marriage to Gauri Spratt, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam, reacting to the news, stated that the people of Mumbai do not need to be afraid of such threats.

Nirupam reacts to viral claims

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I have also received information of this kind that film actor Aamir Khan has allegedly received a threat from a gangster. The gangster has accused Aamir Khan of being involved in 'love jihad' and has threatened him over this issue.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam says, "I have also received information of this kind that film actor Aamir Khan has allegedly received a threat from a gangster. The gangster has accused Aamir Khan of being involved in 'love jihad' and has threatened him… pic.twitter.com/09KtpBlIKw — IANS (@ians_india) July 18, 2026

As the investigation into the matter is underway, he said, “What the truth is will be known to the Mumbai Police, Aamir Khan, and the concerned gangster. We are not in a position to comment much on this matter.”

The alleged post, which is going viral on social media, carried the message stating, "Main Arzoo Bishnoi aur Tyson Bishnoi (Lawrence Bishnoi Group). Hamari sanskriti ke khilaaf hamare desh mein love jihad ke naam par Aamir Khan jaise log is cheez ko badhava de rahe hain. Hum ise bardaasht nahi karenge aur iska jawab bahut jald diya jayega. Yeh hamare Sanatan Dharma aur desh ke khilaaf hai."

Meanwhile, the alleged 'love jihad' post also carried an audio clip featuring Arzoo Bishnoi, who is being referred to as a Bishnoi gang member. However, the authenticity of the social media post and the audio clip is yet to be verified.

Leaders condemn alleged threats

Moreover, speaking on the matter, Minister Ashish Shelar said, “See, such hooliganism, dictatorship, and criminal activities will not be allowed in Mumbai. Whether it is Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, or anyone else, threatening any individual, attacking someone, or attempting to murder someone will not be tolerated in Maharashtra. The Mumbai Police is fully capable of handling such situations."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Minister Ashish Shelar says, "See, such hooliganism, dictatorship, and criminal activities will not be allowed in Mumbai. Whether it is Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, or anyone else, threatening any individual, attacking someone, or attempting to murder someone… pic.twitter.com/pekhwaUUtm — IANS (@ians_india) July 18, 2026

Police begin probe

Mumbai Police told reporters that, strikingly, they have not yet received any complaint from actor Aamir Khan or his team regarding the alleged threat. However, the Mumbai Crime Branch has begun a probe to determine whether the threat was sent to Aamir Khan or his team.

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