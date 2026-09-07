Shiv Sena Leader Rahul Gharat Arrested In Palghar Hospital Clash Case, Sent To One-Day Police Custody |

Palghar, Maharashtra: Palghar Police on Monday arrested Shiv Sena city chief Rahul Gharat in connection with the alleged assault and confrontation at Relief Hospital in Palghar. Seventeen persons have been booked following a complaint by the hospital administration.

Case Linked To Dahi Handi Treatment Dispute

Gharat appeared before Palghar Police on Monday noon, following which he was formally arrested and produced before a local court. The court remanded him to one day of police custody.

The case relates to the incident at Relief Hospital near Shivaji Chowk in the early hours of September 5, when a dispute arose over the treatment of members of Dahi Handi troupes who had been admitted to the hospital following injuries sustained during celebrations. Based on the hospital’s complaint, police had registered an FIR against 17 persons, including Shiv Sena Palghar district chief Kundan Sankhe, Gharat, Rohit Rajendra Gavit and other office-bearers and supporters.

The hospital administration had alleged that during the incident abusive language was used, medical staff were threatened and hospital employee Vivek Zinga was assaulted. Gharat has been accused of slapping the employee. The allegations form part of the ongoing police investigation and have not yet been established before a court.

Police Confirm Arrest

Palghar Police Inspector Kishor Manbhav confirmed Gharat’s arrest and said the alleged act attributed to him was found to be of a serious nature, following which the arrest was made.

Police are also examining the role of the other persons named in the FIR. According to Manbhav, the involvement of each accused and the nature of the alleged acts attributed to them are being verified during the investigation. He said further legal action would be taken against other accused if the investigation establishes facts warranting such action. In cases where arrest is not considered necessary based on the nature of the alleged involvement and available evidence, the concerned persons may be issued notices in accordance with the applicable legal procedure. CCTV footage and other available material are being examined, while the individual role of each person named in the FIR is being verified before further action is taken.

Other Accused Appear Before Police

Police have indicated that some of the other persons named in the FIR have also appeared before the police and their roles are being examined as part of the investigation.

During the court proceedings, advocate Dharmendra Bhat appeared on behalf of Gharat and sought bail. The defence submitted that Gharat was cooperating with the investigation and contended that the incident had arisen out of the circumstances surrounding the conduct of hospital staff.

Read Also NIEPID Navi Mumbai Students Win Top Honours In Dance And Music Competitions In Kharghar

The court, however, did not grant bail at this stage and remanded Gharat to one day of police custody. Police are expected to continue examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, the role of those present and the sequence of events inside the hospital.

Eknath Shinde condemns violence against healthcare workers

Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also taken note of the Palghar incident and stated that the party does not support violence against doctors or any healthcare professionals.

Shinde described the incident as regrettable and unacceptable and said violence has no place in a democracy. He stated that action would be taken against those found responsible irrespective of their position and that disciplinary measures, including suspension where warranted, could also be considered.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/