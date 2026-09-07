NIEPID Navi Mumbai Students Win Top Honours In Dance And Music Competitions In Kharghar |

The National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities Regional Centre Navi Mumbai (NIEPID RC NM), Kharghar, secured first place in both the dance and music categories at a district-level competition organised by Inner Wheel Club Kharghar.

Eight Special Schools Participate

The competition was organised on the initiative of Inner Wheel Club Kharghar president Swati, with eight special schools from the Navi Mumbai region participating. Parents, teachers, special educators, club office-bearers and members of the public attended the event.

A total of 32 students from NIEPID RC NM participated across the two competitions and emerged winners in both categories.

Special Educator Guides Dance Team

For the dance competition, special educator Smita Nilkanth took responsibility for the students' preparation, choreography, practice and guidance. She worked with the students for nearly a month, training them according to their individual abilities while focusing on building their confidence and encouraging them throughout the preparation.

Similarly, music teacher Meena Dasmohapatra prepared the students for the music competition through regular practice and guidance tailored to their abilities. Her efforts helped the NIEPID team secure the first-place trophy in the music category as well.

Officer In-Charge Appreciates Achievement

Dr Ravi Prakash Singh, officer in-charge, NIEPID RC NM Navi Mumbai, congratulated the winning students and appreciated the efforts of Nilkanth and Dasmohapatra.

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He said the achievement demonstrated that with appropriate planning, consistent practice, patience, encouragement and confidence in their abilities, students with intellectual disabilities can achieve significant success in creative activities.

The institution attributed the double victory to the hard work of the students, support from parents, guidance from teachers and the collective efforts of the NIEPID RC NM Kharghar team. Singh also congratulated the students, teachers and parents and wished them success in their future endeavours.

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