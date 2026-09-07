Raigad Police Provide Emergency Rescue Equipment To Sahyadri Wildlife Organisation For Disaster Response |

The Raigad police administration provided emergency rescue equipment to Sahyadri Wildlife Conservation Social Organisation, Raigad, during a special programme organised under the Jeevandoot Awards 2026 at the RCF Colony in Alibag on Monday.

Move After Legislative Council Demand

The initiative follows a demand raised by MLC Aniket Tatkare in the state Legislative Council, seeking that social organisations working during emergencies in the Konkan region be provided with essential rescue and emergency equipment through the administration.

Taking the initiative forward, Raigad police suprintendent Anchal Dalal coordinated with the Reliance Foundation to facilitate a substantial quantity of equipment required for emergency rescue operations.

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The equipment was formally handed over to Sahyadri Wildlife Conservation Social Organisation during the programme on September 7.

The organisation works to assist citizens and undertake rescue operations during floods, landslides, accidents, wildlife emergencies and other crisis situations. The equipment is expected to strengthen its ability to respond to emergencies and carry out rescue operations more effectively.

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