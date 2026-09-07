Maharashtra To Display 58 Lakh Maratha Reservation Records At Gram Panchayats, Announces Vikhe Patil

Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil | X - @RVikhePatil

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will make public at gram panchayats the 58 lakh records identified by the retired Justice Shinde Committee in connection with the Maratha reservation issue, Water Resources Minister and chairman of Maratha reservation sub-committee Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said on Monday.

Special Camps Across Maharashtra From September 10

Vikhe Patil, directed divisional commissioners and district collectors to organise special camps in every district from September 10 to 17 for facilitating the issuance and completion of certificates. He also asked officials to ensure close coordination and take serious action on every issue related to the reservation process.

Vikhe Patil held a video conference with collectors and sub-divisional officers of Dharashiv, Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Hingoli, Latur and Jalna to review implementation of decisions taken on the Maratha reservation issue.

Districts Asked To Publish Records Online

During the meeting, the minister reviewed district-wise data on caste validity certificates issued, Kunbi records identified and applications received. Collectors also presented details of the action taken so far.

He particularly cited Parbhani district, where records discovered during the process have been published on the district administration’s website. He directed other districts to adopt a similar approach and make the records available to the public.

The minister said the camps scheduled from September 10 to 17 should be properly planned to facilitate completion of documentation and issuance of certificates to eligible applicants.

3.5 Lakh Kunbi Certificates Issued

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Vikhe Patil said the government would follow the law strictly while issuing certificates. “No one is above the law. Certificates will be issued only after following the genealogy requirements and legal provisions,” he said.

He said around 3.5 lakh Kunbi certificates had so far been issued in Marathwada and assured that rules would be strictly followed while granting certificates to eligible beneficiaries.

On Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s agitation, Vikhe Patil said the government was ready to discuss the issues raised by him. He rejected allegations that the government was deliberately delaying the process and said the state was pursuing Maratha reservation without affecting the reservation rights of any other community.

The government’s position, he said, was to resolve the Maratha reservation issue within the legal framework while keeping the interests of all communities in mind. He added that necessary directions had been issued to the administration to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive certificates to which they are entitled.

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