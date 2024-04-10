Shiv Sena Leader Milind Deora Takes Oath As Member Of Rajya Sabha | ANI

Congress turncoat Milind Deora who had filed nomination as Shiv Sena's (Eknath Shinde faction) Rajya Sabha candidate from Maharashtra in February 2024 took oath as member of Rajya Sabha. Deora had in February, filed his nomination at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other party leaders.

#WATCH | Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora takes oath as a member of Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/fETOdHEjh7 — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

Milind Deora had quit Congress on January 13 and joined the Shiv Sena on January 14. Exiting the Congress party, Deora almost ended his family's 55-year-old relationship with the party. Deora quit Congress reportedly due to disappointment over the seat-sharing strategy of Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

More about Milind Deora

Milind Deora was born in Mumbai to veteran politician Murli Deora, who was a Member of Parliament for the same constituency between 1984 and 1996, and once again in 1998 in the 12th Lok Sabha. Deora completed his schooling at Cathedral and John Connon School and perused further study at Sydenham College. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Questrom School of Business at Boston University.

Milind Deora served as the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Communications and Information Technology and Shipping during the Congress tenure from 2012 to 2014. He was a member of the 15th Lok Sabha from the Mumbai South constituency . He also contributed as a president of the Mumbai regional congress committee. His victory of the Mumbai South seat in 2004 and 2009 had hit the headlines and he was also the first runner-up in the 2014 and 2019 elections against Shiv Sena (Undivided) leader Arvind Sawant.