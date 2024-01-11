Shiv Sena Feud: 'Verdict Not At All Surprising', Says Sharad Pawar On Speaker's Judgement

Sharad Pawar | File

Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar's verdict in the Shiv Sena MLAs' disqualification case was "not at all surprising", but it should be challenged in the Supreme Court by the rival group led by Uddhav Thackeray, NCP founder Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday.

'Thackeray-led Sena faction must approach the SC,' said Sharad Pawar

Looking at the speaker's ruling, Pawar said that the Thackeray-led Sena faction must approach the Supreme Court. The former Union minister said it was the collective opinion of Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents that the verdict would not be pro-Shiv Sena (UBT).

"The people in the government, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, had on several instances spoken on what sort of decision would be coming and it shows they had an inkling about the verdict (going in their favour) and that assurance used to get reflected in their statements," Pawar said.

Thackeray will have to go to the SC as looking at the wording of the judgment, there is enough scope to believe his faction would get justice in the top court, the veteran politician said.