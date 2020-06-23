Shiv Sena Bhavan to remain shut for few days after visitor tests positive for COVID-19

The Shiv Sena Bhavan, the party headquarters in Dadar, on Monday had to be shut down after a regular visitor was tested positive for COVID-19. This comes just three days after the party's Foundation Day celebrations at Shiv Sena Bhavan.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the worker is not an office bearer or staffer of Sena Bhavan. Meanwhile, The Sena Bhavan will be closed for sanitisation and disinfection work for eight days, reported Zee News.