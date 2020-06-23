Shiv Sena Bhavan to remain shut for few days after visitor tests positive for COVID-19

The Shiv Sena Bhavan, the party headquarters in Dadar, on Monday had to be shut down after a regular visitor was tested positive for COVID-19. This comes just three days after the party's Foundation Day celebrations at Shiv Sena Bhavan.
According to a report by Mid-Day, the worker is not an office bearer or staffer of Sena Bhavan. Meanwhile, The Sena Bhavan will be closed for sanitisation and disinfection work for eight days, reported Zee News.
On June 19, Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son and state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray along with a few other senior party leaders and functionaries were present at the headquarters to mark Sena's 54th Foundation Day, reports Mid-Day.
The Shiv Sena has not changed its ideology, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday as he addressed party leaders and office-bearers on the occasion of the 54th anniversary of its formation.
