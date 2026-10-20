Shiv Sena Announes State-wide Animal Welfare Force During Dasara Gathering; Aims To Work On Identification & Microchipping Of Strays | AI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena announced the formation of Shiv Sena Animal Welfare Force at the Dasara Melava on Tuesday. The organisation aims to work for the welfare of pet and community animals across the state.

Organisation Brought Under Party Leadership

Originally announced as Yuva Sena Animal Welfare Force, under the aegis of the political party’s youth wing, the organisation has now been brought directly under the direct command of the party. The revamped organisation will work under the leadership of Shiv Sena secretary and Maharashtra’s member of legislative assembly, Dr Manisha Kayande.

The change was announced after Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s approval on Tuesday following a discussion with Kayande. According to her, the organisation will undertake identification, vaccination, sterilisation and microchipping of animals across the state. Apart from party members, veterinary doctors and advocates will form a part of the organisation.

Manisha Kayande Highlights Animal Welfare

Speaking at the Tuesday gathering, Kayande said, “Shiv Sena Animal Welfare Force will dedicatedly work for the well-being of voiceless animals across the state. I am grateful to party chief for his approval to form this organisation.”

Talking to The Free Press Journal, the organisation’s working president Sanket Bhatt, said, “The plan is to take animal welfare from Mumbai to across the state. We will form groups and nominate office bearers across the state . We plan to train animal lovers, feeders and rescuers to work efficiently towards animal welfare.”

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