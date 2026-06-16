Shiv Sena And MNS Workers Stage Separate Protests In Kalyan Against Forced Installation Of Smart Electricity Meters |

Kalyan: Opposition to the installation of smart electricity meters intensified in Kalyan on Monday as workers of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged separate demonstrations outside the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) office accusing the power utility of forcing consumers to accept the new meters without their consent.

Protest Details

The protest, held at MSEDCL’s Tejashree Office in Kalyan witnessed high drama as Shiv Sena workers led by Kalyan city chief Ravi Patil and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Mayor Harshali Chaudhari, marched to the office and confronted officials over rising electricity bills, frequent power outages and the ongoing smart meter installation drive.

Tensions escalated during discussions between party leaders and MSEDCL officials when women Shiv Sena activists symbolically hurled bangles towards officials, expressing their anger over what they termed the administration’s failure to address public grievances. Protesters alleged that consumers were being pressured into accepting smart meters and claimed that officials were resorting to intimidation tactics by invoking police action against those opposing the installations.

Memorandum Demands

A memorandum was later submitted to the Superintending Engineer, demanding that smart meters should not be installed without the explicit consent of consumers. The delegation also sought an immediate halt to what it described as coercive practices and called for an end to recurring, unannounced power cuts, particularly during the ongoing summer season.

Shiv Sena leaders further demanded that electricity department officials remain accessible to consumers and respond promptly to complaints. Addressing the gathering, Ravi Patil said the party would continue to fight for citizens’ rights and warned that any attempt to impose smart meters against the wishes of residents would trigger a more intensified agitation in the coming days.

MNS Joins Protest

Meanwhile, MNS workers led by district president Ulhas Bhoir also reached the MSEDCL office to register their protest against the smart meter project. The arrival of MNS activists led to a tense situation inside the office premises as supporters of both parties gathered at the same location.

In a symbolic show of dissent, Shiv Sena workers carried bangles while MNS activists arrived with carrots, using both items as political props to mock the utility’s functioning and express opposition to the scheme. The two groups raised slogans against MSEDCL and accused the power utility of acting arbitrarily and disregarding public sentiment.

Charged Atmosphere

Although no untoward incident was reported, the atmosphere remained charged for some time as workers of both parties came face-to-face while voicing their objections to the smart meter rollout. Police personnel and security staff present at the site ensured that the situation remained under control.

Leaders from both Shiv Sena and MNS reiterated that they were not opposed to technological advancement but objected to what they described as the forced implementation of smart meters without adequate public consultation. They warned that if MSEDCL continued with the installation drive despite widespread opposition from consumers, the agitation would be intensified across the region.

The protest highlights growing resistance to the smart meter initiative in several parts of Maharashtra, where political parties and citizen groups have raised concerns over transparency, billing practices and consumer consent. With both Shiv Sena and MNS now actively opposing the rollout, the issue is likely to remain a significant political flashpoint in the coming weeks.

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