Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's Name Omitted From NMMC Event Invite Triggers Shiv Sena Protests And Fresh Mahayuti Alliance Tensions |

Navi Mumbai: A political controversy erupted at a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) function on Monday after the name of Deputy Chief Minister and Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde was allegedly omitted from the programme invitation, triggering protests by Shiv Sena workers and exposing fresh tensions within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Dramatic Scenes

The event, attended by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, witnessed dramatic scenes as Shiv Sena workers raised slogans and staged protests outside the venue. Protesters attempted to stop Naik's vehicle at the hospital entrance and climbed the main gate, accusing the civic administration of deliberately sidelining Shinde.

The controversy escalated further when Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre walked out of the programme, alleging that she was pushed during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. A visibly upset Mhatre questioned Municipal Commissioner Kailas Shinde in the presence of Ganesh Naik before leaving the event.

Mhatre's Statement

Speaking to reporters later, Mhatre expressed her displeasure over the treatment meted out to elected representatives. "Development works in the Belapur constituency have been undertaken using MLA funds. Yet, there is no respect for the people's representatives. This reflects arrogance, and I will raise the issue with the party leadership," she said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena corporators led by Opposition Leader Vijay Chougule staged a sit-in protest inside the commissioner's office. The corporators demanded an explanation from the administration over the omission of Eknath Shinde's name from the invitation card and accused officials of violating political protocol.

Ganesh Naik's Response

Responding to the controversy, Ganesh Naik distanced himself from the dispute, saying questions regarding the invitation card should be directed to the civic administration. "You should seek clarification from the NMMC administration, not from me," Naik said, adding that he had never asked anyone to disrespect or insult any political leader.

Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil defended the invitation card, maintaining that it was prepared strictly in accordance with the rules governing local self-government institutions.

"The municipal corporation has followed the prescribed protocol. Ministers, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives were included as per the applicable guidelines. There has been no violation of protocol," Patil said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/