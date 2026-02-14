Shirdi Sai Baba Padukas To Arrive In Panvel For Three-Day Darshan From February 18–20

Shirdi’s Sai Baba | Twitter

The local Sai devotee community is set to come together as the sacred Padukas of Shirdi Sai Baba arrive in Panvel for public darshan from February 18 to 20 at the Sai Baba Temple.

The three-day observance is expected to draw large participation from residents across Panvel and nearby areas.

In preparation, a planning meeting was held at the Shri Sai Baba Temple and Shri Sai Narayan Baba Ashram to review arrangements for the religious gathering. The meeting focused on ensuring a smooth, inclusive, and safe experience for devotees throughout the event.

According to the finalized programme schedule, on February 18, the Padukas will be formally welcomed at 12 noon. Darshan will be open to devotees from 1 pm to 5 pm, followed by a procession at 5 pm.

On February 19, darshan will be held from 6 am to 9 am, after which bhajans and Mahaprasad will be organized for devotees.

On February 20, darshan will continue from 6 am to 12 noon, followed by a devotional farewell to the Padukas.

Community leaders, elected representatives, temple trustees, volunteers, and local media representatives attended the meeting. Officials from the Panvel Municipal Corporation discussed coordination on civic support, while representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party and local organizations assured volunteer assistance.

Key points discussed included darshan queue management, crowd safety, traffic regulation, cleanliness, and the scheduling of devotional and cultural programs over the three days. Organizers appealed to residents to participate responsibly and extend cooperation to volunteers and authorities.

The Paduka Darshan is being seen as a unifying spiritual occasion for the city—bringing together faith, service, and community participation in Panvel.

