Shinde Sena Set To Build New 'Shiv Sena Bhavan' In Mumbai Near Matoshree? Here's What We Know |

Mumbai: The political battle between the two Shiv Sena factions appears set to intensify further after six MPs from the Shiv Sena UBT faction officially joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Even as the split has dealt a major blow to the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp, another key development has now emerged that could pose a fresh challenge for Matoshree and the Thackeray faction.

Plans For New Sena Bhavan

According to a TV9 Marathi report quoting sources, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena is now preparing to establish its own grand 'Shiv Sena Bhavan' in Mumbai, with efforts underway to identify a suitable location for the party’s new headquarters.

The party has already inspected two possible sites in Mumbai. One of the locations is reportedly in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), not far from Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’, while another site has been explored in Dadar.

Expansion After Party Split

The move comes as the Shinde faction continues to aggressively expand its organisational network across Maharashtra following the 2022 rebellion led by Eknath Shinde. Since the split in the undivided Shiv Sena nearly four years ago, several MLAs, MPs, office-bearers and workers from different parties have joined the Shinde camp, strengthening its political base.

According to the report quoting sources, the leadership now feels the party requires a permanent and symbolic headquarters similar to the historic Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar.

Dadar Preferred Over BKC

However, Eknath Shinde is reportedly more inclined towards establishing the new Sena Bhavan in Dadar rather than BKC. The reason being that Shiv Sena was founded as a movement for the rights of the Marathi-speaking community and a traditional Marathi-dominated locality like Dadar would better reflect the party’s ideological roots than the corporate environment of BKC.

Discussions are currently underway within the party regarding the finalisation of the location, though some logistical and structural issues are still being examined. The development comes at a sensitive time for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena UBT, which is already grappling with defections of MPs, leaders and grassroots workers under the alleged 'Operation Tiger' political strategy.

If the Shinde Sena succeeds in establishing a major party headquarters in Mumbai, especially in a politically symbolic area like Dadar, it could further intensify the battle for the Shiv Sena’s identity and influence in the financial capital.

With Mumbai remaining the political and organisational nerve centre of Shiv Sena politics, the move is being viewed as part of the Shinde camp’s broader strategy to consolidate its hold over the party’s legacy and strengthen its presence in the city.

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