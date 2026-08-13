Shinde-Naik Face-Off At General Body Meeting Sparks Political Tension | X

Navi Mumbai: The growing differences between the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) over cluster redevelopment in CIDCO-developed colonies came to the fore during the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) General Body meeting, with the civic body passing a resolution seeking a review of the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) and temporarily halting further action on the cluster proposal for the Simplex Colony in Ghansoli.

The confrontation was expected after Forest Minister Ganesh Naik had publicly opposed the implementation of cluster redevelopment in CIDCO-developed colony areas. The issue had been flagged ahead of the General Body meeting and has now resulted in an open political face-off between the two ruling allies.

Naik has maintained that cluster redevelopment should not be imposed in CIDCO-developed colonies and has also raised concerns over increased FSI for the redevelopment of dangerous and dilapidated buildings. His stand has brought the BJP and Shinde Sena on opposing sides, as the state government under Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde had approved increased FSI and the cluster redevelopment policy to facilitate redevelopment.

During the meeting, BJP Leader of the House Sagar Naik reiterated that the party was not opposed to redevelopment but objected to the blanket implementation of UDCPR and unnecessary cluster redevelopment. He warned that indiscriminate implementation of the regulations could put additional pressure on the infrastructure of Navi Mumbai.

“We will not allow the development of Navi Mumbai to be compromised,” Sagar Naik said, stressing the need to reconsider the UDCPR before proceeding with cluster redevelopment.

The General Body subsequently resolved to send a representation to the state government seeking reconsideration of the UDCPR. It also decided to suspend further action on cluster redevelopment until the government takes a decision. The resolution has temporarily stalled the proposed cluster redevelopment of the Simplex Colony in Ghansoli.

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The Shinde Sena strongly opposed the BJP’s position, accusing the ruling party of adopting a biased approach that would adversely affect Mathadi workers. Shinde Sena corporators maintained that the redevelopment of the colony should not be obstructed and reiterated their support for the UDCPR and the state government’s redevelopment policy.

The debate saw sharp exchanges between corporators from the two parties. Local corporators Dipali Sakpal and Vaishali Maskar demanded that hurdles in the redevelopment of the Mathadi workers’ colony be removed.

Shinde Sena corporator Kishor Patkar warned that the ruling side would be responsible if an accident occurred in the ageing colony.

Opposition leader Vijay Chougule alleged that the ruling party was deliberately obstructing the redevelopment proposal and warned that such opposition would not be tolerated.

BJP corporator Suraj Patil clarified that the BJP’s opposition was not to redevelopment but to what it termed an unnecessary cluster approach.

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The latest confrontation reflects the widening differences between the BJP and Shinde Sena over Navi Mumbai’s redevelopment policy. While the Shinde Sena is defending the state government’s decision to promote cluster redevelopment and increased FSI to address dangerous buildings, the BJP is seeking restrictions on cluster implementation in CIDCO-developed colonies.

With the General Body resolution now before the state government, the government’s response is expected to determine the future course of the Simplex redevelopment proposal as well as the larger political and policy dispute over cluster redevelopment in Navi Mumbai.

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