Shinde & Fadnavis rule out mid-term poll in Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Mr Uddhav Thackeray’s prediction of mid-term elections in Maharashtra evoked sharp reactions from CM Mr Eknath Shinde who said that the Shiv Sena BJP alliance is not afraid of it.

On the other hand, the Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis claimed it was a desperate attempt to keep its flock together. Both have ruled out the possibility of a mid-term poll in the state.

‘’We are not afraid of elections. "We don't need to prepare for the elections as we are not working with an eye on the poll,’’ said Mr Shinde and asked, ‘’What is the logic of mid-term elections? Why is this confusion being created?’’

‘’They are making such statements so that their MLAs and people's representatives should not leave. It (Shiv Sena UBT’s) ally (Congress) also is saying that Shiv Sena is not their natural ally. It is being said that 22 MLAs from Congress will go to BJP, and some people will split and join the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena. This is a desperate attempt to create confusion to keep their legislators together,’’ said Mr Shinde.

“We have a strong government of 170 MLAs. They (Shiv Sena UBT) know that the government will work with full strength for two and a half years and fulfil people's expectations. So they are scared and make such statements. After two and a half years, people will elect only those who will work. We will win more than 200 seats," noted Mr Shinde.

On Saturday, Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) chief Uddhav predicted mid-term elections in Maharashtra and asked the party workers to gear up poll preparations. He was speaking at the review meeting of the party coordinators for the assembly seats.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson Arvind Sawant said that Mr Thackeray predicted mid-term Assembly elections in the state soon and asked the cadres to start preparations by reaching out to the people. "Mid-term polls were inevitable as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced projects worth Rs2 lakh crore for Maharashtra, he added.

"Just like voters in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are being lured with packages and announcements, this announcement by the PM is also an indicator that Maharashtra will have elections," said Mr Sawant who was elected from the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.