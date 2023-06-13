Shinde-Fadnavis Launch Portal For Online Registration Of WAQF Properties

CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday launched a new portal for online registration of WAQF properties.

After the state cabinet meeting at the Sahyadri state guest house, the portal was inaugurated. WAQF board chairman MLA Dr Wajahad Mirza, members Sameer Qazi, Mudassir Lambe, MP Imtiaz Jaleel and former minister Faujia Khan were present at the occasion.

The state WAQF board office is at Aurangabad and for any issues related to WAQF properties the people from all over Maharashtra have to travel to Aurangabad. to do away with this problem and to ensure speedy resolution of all cases related to WAQF lands, the portal https://mahawaqf.maharashtra.gov.in was developed by the IT department and accordingly the facility for online registration has been provided on the portal, it was said during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the state government also signed a tripartite MOU for financial literacy and cyber security on Tuesday. The higher and technical education department, the national stock exchange and the Money Bee Pvt Ltd signed the tripartite agreement.

"Financial literacy is the need of the hour. The effort is to create awareness on various aspects of investments in stock markets and security and focus will be on practical knowledge and right information," DCM Fadnavis said at the occasion.

Read Also Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Cancels Kolhapur Tour After Medical Advice