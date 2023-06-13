Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Cancels Kolhapur Tour After Medical Advice

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was supposed to visit Kolhapur along with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, for the state government's flagship programme “Shasan Aplya Dari” cancelled the tour at the last moment on Tuesday raising many eyebrows.

The decision fanned the speculations of differences between the CM and DCM on the backdrop of the Shiv Sena's full-page advertisement published in several newspapers on Tuesday that showed CM's popularity greater than DCM and tried to sidetrack him.

However, Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, who is also the spokesperson of Shiv Sena, clarified that Fadnavis had cancelled the tour over medical advice.

“At the routine medical check up in the morning, the doctors found that Fadnavis developed some infection in the ear which might lead to complications if he travels by air. Hence they advised him to avoid air-travel,” Kesarkar said, adding that Fadnavis had to cancel the Kolhapur tour in light of the medical advice.