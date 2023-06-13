 Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Cancels Kolhapur Tour After Medical Advice
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Cancels Kolhapur Tour After Medical Advice

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Cancels Kolhapur Tour After Medical Advice

Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, who is also the spokesperson of Shiv Sena, clarified that Devendra Fadnavis had cancelled the tour over medical advice.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was supposed to visit Kolhapur along with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, for the state government's flagship programme “Shasan Aplya Dari” cancelled the tour at the last moment on Tuesday raising many eyebrows.

The decision fanned the speculations of differences between the CM and DCM on the backdrop of the Shiv Sena's full-page advertisement published in several newspapers on Tuesday that showed CM's popularity greater than DCM and tried to sidetrack him.

However, Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, who is also the spokesperson of Shiv Sena, clarified that Fadnavis had cancelled the tour over medical advice.

“At the routine medical check up in the morning, the doctors found that Fadnavis developed some infection in the ear which might lead to complications if he travels by air. Hence they advised him to avoid air-travel,” Kesarkar said, adding that Fadnavis had to cancel the Kolhapur tour in light of the medical advice.

Read Also
Maharashtra: BJP Fumes After Newspaper Ad By Shiv Sena Projects CM Shinde More Popular Than DCM...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: CSMT-Nagpur Duronto Express Detained At Titwala Station Due To Engine Failure

Maharashtra: CSMT-Nagpur Duronto Express Detained At Titwala Station Due To Engine Failure

Hot Axle Detected in Coach of Hatia-Pune Express, Temporary Disruption in Chandur-Malkhed Section

Hot Axle Detected in Coach of Hatia-Pune Express, Temporary Disruption in Chandur-Malkhed Section

'No Differences': Deepak Kesarkar After Shiv Sena's Newspaper Ad Angers Ally BJP

'No Differences': Deepak Kesarkar After Shiv Sena's Newspaper Ad Angers Ally BJP

Shinde-Fadnavis Launch Portal For Online Registration Of WAQF Properties

Shinde-Fadnavis Launch Portal For Online Registration Of WAQF Properties

NEET UG Result 2023: Mumbai Lad Emerges As Maharashtra Topper

NEET UG Result 2023: Mumbai Lad Emerges As Maharashtra Topper