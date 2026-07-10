Shia Cleric Yasoob Abbas Rejects Netanyahu's Claim Of Indian Support, Cites Justice Values

Maulana Yasoob Abbas | Facebook

Mumbai: Senior Shia cleric Maulana Yasoob Abbas has criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his reported claim that he enjoys the support of India's 1.4 billion people, saying such an assertion was "misconceived" and did not reflect the sentiments of the Indian public.

AISPLB speaker says Indians stand for justice, humanity and peace

In a statement issued on Thursday, Abbas, an Islamic cleric and speaker of All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB), said the people of India have always stood for justice, humanity and peace, and could never support anyone accused of atrocities against innocent civilians.

"It is Netanyahu's misconception that 1.4 billion Indians support him. The justice-loving people of India can never stand with an oppressor because humanity resides in the hearts of this country's people," he said.

Cleric alleges opposition to leaders accused of civilian deaths

The cleric alleged that a leader accused of the deaths of thousands of innocent children, women and civilians could not expect the support of the Indian people. He added that India's cultural ethos has always upheld justice, compassion and opposition to oppression in all forms.

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Abbas further remarked that supporting Netanyahu was akin to "supporting evil", drawing a comparison with the symbolic burning of Ravana during Dussehra as a rejection of tyranny. He said Indians have historically stood with the oppressed and would continue to raise their voices in favour of humanity, peace and justice.

Cleric expresses support for Iran’s leadership and resistance against injustice

Referring to Iran, Abbas claimed that the people of India stand with the Iranian leadership and those whom he described as defending the oppressed. He praised Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for what he termed sacrifices made in the struggle against oppression, and asserted that resistance against injustice was preferable to surrender.

He also claimed that more than 100 countries were represented at Khamenei's funeral and that millions attended the funeral prayers, describing it as a demonstration of global respect for the Iranian leader.

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