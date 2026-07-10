Kalyan Hill Collapse Leaves Family Homeless, Residents Raise Alarm Over Monsoon Safety Risks |

Kalyan: Days of relentless monsoon rain triggered a hill slope collapse in Kalyan East's Netivali area on Thursday, flattening a house near an Urdu school and leaving an entire family homeless. While the incident caused extensive damage, a major tragedy was averted as the occupants managed to move to safety moments before the structure was crushed under tonnes of mud and rocks.

Nadeem Shaikh’s family evacuated before debris crashed onto residence

The house belonged to Nadeem Shaikh, whose family escaped without injuries after noticing signs of danger. The collapse occurred after a portion of the rain-soaked hill gave way, sending a massive amount of debris crashing onto the residence.

The landslide also spilled mud, stones and boulders onto the adjoining road, temporarily disrupting vehicular movement. Local residents alerted the authorities, following which emergency teams rushed to the spot. Civic workers launched an immediate clearance operation to remove the debris and restore normal traffic.

KDMC official blames waterlogged soil for hill slope collapse

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Savita Hile visited the site soon after the incident and reviewed the situation. Speaking to reporters, she said the continuous rainfall had saturated the hill's soil, causing the slope to collapse.

"The soil has become completely waterlogged due to incessant rain, which led to this incident. The affected family will receive all possible assistance from the government," Hile said.

Local corporators Snehal Sanjay More and Rekha Rajan Chaudhary also inspected the affected area and urged the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to provide immediate relief and temporary rehabilitation to the displaced family. They said the victims had lost their only shelter and required urgent financial assistance as well as alternative accommodation.

Residents flag recurring landslide threat during every monsoon

Residents of Netivali alleged that the hill has remained a serious safety hazard for years. According to locals, rockfalls and minor landslides occur almost every monsoon, yet no permanent preventive measures have been undertaken despite repeated complaints.

They said thousands of families living around the hill continue to spend every rainy season in fear, with concerns growing each year over the possibility of a larger disaster. Citizens questioned why authorities had failed to carry out slope stabilisation, protective retaining walls or other mitigation measures despite the recurring threat.

Incident highlights risks faced by vulnerable hill settlements

Thursday's incident has once again brought the issue of vulnerable hill settlements into focus, particularly as heavy rainfall continues across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Residents demanded that the civic administration, district authorities and the state government jointly conduct a scientific assessment of the hill and implement long-term safety measures before another collapse results in casualties.

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Although the quick escape of Nadeem Shaikh's family prevented the incident from turning fatal, locals described it as a "narrow escape" and warned that continued official inaction could prove disastrous in the future.

With the monsoon expected to remain active over the coming days, residents have urged the administration to identify other vulnerable spots in the area, relocate families living in high-risk zones wherever necessary and ensure that preventive action is taken instead of merely responding after disasters occur.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing risks posed by unstable hill slopes in densely populated urban settlements, raising serious questions over disaster preparedness and long-pending mitigation measures in Kalyan East.

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