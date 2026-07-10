Navi Mumbai Students Recover After Severe Electric Shock In Waterlogged Nerul Stretch | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: Two college students who suffered severe electric shocks after coming in contact with exposed underground live electrical wires submerged in a waterlogged stretch in Nerul have made a full recovery following timely critical care at a Navi Mumbai hospital.

The incident occurred on July 1 when 17-year-old Shubhangi Balkhande and her friend, 19-year-old Ujwala Wagh, stepped into a waterlogged stretch while returning from college and were struck by live current. Both collapsed on the spot and were rushed to a hospital in Nerul by an auto-rickshaw driver. They were later shifted to Fortis Hiranandani Hospital the same day for specialised treatment.

According to the hospital, both patients were drowsy but responsive on arrival and complained of generalized weakness, fatigue, body pain, upper back pain, tingling sensations and acid-base imbalance. Considering the risk of delayed complications associated with electrical injuries, they were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where they remained under close observation for five days.

Doctors said electrical injuries can cause significant internal damage even in the absence of visible external burns, affecting the muscles, heart, kidneys and body chemistry. Ujwala, who experienced persistent upper back pain, underwent additional investigations, which ruled out major underlying injuries and indicated muscle and soft tissue damage caused by the electric shock.

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"Electrical injuries require careful monitoring as complications may not always be immediately visible. In these patients, early transfer to a specialized critical care facility, prompt fluid management, continuous ICU monitoring, and regular assessment of muscle, kidney, and cardiac parameters helped us identify and manage potential complications at the right time. The gradual reduction in CPK levels and stable organ function were encouraging signs of recovery. A coordinated multidisciplinary approach played an important role in ensuring successful outcomes," said Dr. Swapnil Khadke, Head of Department and Consultant – Critical Care at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital.

With continuous monitoring and treatment, both patients showed steady clinical improvement and were shifted out of the ICU to the general ward on July 4. They were discharged after regaining the ability to walk and were declared clinically stable.

Speaking about the recovery, Dr. Ashutosh Pandey, Facility Director, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, said, "Electrical injuries require a coordinated approach involving emergency care, critical care, nursing, and multiple support teams."

Expressing gratitude, Shubhangi's father, Subhash Balkhande, said, "It was a very difficult moment for our family when we came to know about the incident. I am extremely happy and relieved that both Shubhangi and Ujwala have recovered well. I am thankful to the rickshaw driver who helped them immediately and to the doctors. Seeing them recover and return to normal life has brought great relief to our family."

It is very important to receive immediate medical attention after electrocution, as serious complications may develop even when external injuries appear minor, said the doctors.

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