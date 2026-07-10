JNPA Signs Pact For 62-Acre Empty Container Yard At Nhava Sheva To Boost Logistics | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India's largest container port, has signed a licence agreement with RSA Global to develop a 62-acre state-of-the-art Empty Container Yard (ECY) at Nhava Sheva, marking a major expansion of the port's logistics infrastructure.

The facility, located around 3 km from JNPA's container terminals, will be developed on a 30-year lease and is aimed at providing shipping lines, transporters and the trade community with a modern solution for efficient empty container management. The project is expected to improve container turnaround time, enhance asset utilisation and strengthen operational efficiency across the maritime logistics sector.

"The ECY will offer a comprehensive range of services, including empty container storage, maintenance and repair (M&R), pre-trip inspections (PTI), container surveys, SOLAS weighment compliance, repositioning transportation, container fabrication and modification, and Container Freight Station (CFS) transfers. It will cater to multiple equipment types, including dry containers, reefer containers, ISO tanks, out-of-gauge (OOG) cargo equipment and collapsible containers," said JNPA spokesperson.

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The project will be executed in three phases. Phase I, covering around 20 acres, is expected to become operational within the next 15 to 20 days, enabling storage and core yard operations. Phase II, comprising another 20 acres, is scheduled for completion by January 2027, while the remaining 21.7 acres under Phase III are expected to be operational by May 2027, completing the 62-acre facility.

JNPA said the yard will progressively introduce advanced technologies such as gate automation, AI-enabled CCTV surveillance, a Yard Management System (YMS), intelligent bay allocation, driver utility facilities and 'Container Eye' for automated maintenance and repair processes. The facility will also integrate automation technologies including ASRS, EOTS, OCRS and advanced IT systems to improve visibility and operational control.

The yard will function round the clock and will incorporate strong health, safety, security, environment and quality (HSSEQ) measures, including renewable energy use, green initiatives, waste management systems and enhanced safety infrastructure.

The new facility is expected to improve coordination between ports, terminals, Container Freight Stations (CFSs), Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Free Trade Warehousing Zones (FTWZs) and transport operators, further strengthening JNPA's role as India's leading maritime logistics hub.

Established on May 26, 1989, JNPA currently operates five container terminals—NSFT, NSICT, NSIGT, BMCT and APMT—along with general cargo, liquid cargo and coastal cargo facilities. It also manages a multi-product Special Economic Zone spread over 277 hectares and is developing the all-weather deep-draft greenfield port at Vadhvan, which is expected to become one of the world's top 10 ports and India's first fully green major port.

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