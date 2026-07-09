Maharashtra To Build Veer Jivaji Mahale Memorial At Pratapgad Fort With ₹1 Crore Funding |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has announced that a memorial dedicated to Veer Jivaji Mahale will be constructed at the foothills of Pratapgad Fort, with ₹1 crore allocated for the first phase of the project.

Decision follows demands from Shivaji Maharaj legacy organisations

Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai made the announcement in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday, saying the decision was taken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde following long-standing demands from organisations associated with the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Veer Jivaji Mahale, the trusted bodyguard of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is remembered for foiling a deadly attack on the Maratha ruler during the Battle of Pratapgad on November 10, 1659.

Tourism Department to develop memorial on government land near fort

Desai said the demand for the memorial gathered momentum during Deputy Chief Minister Shinde's recent visit to Mahabaleshwar, where several Shivaji organisations urged the state to honour Mahale. Following discussions between the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, it was decided that the Tourism Department would develop the memorial on land under its possession near Pratapgad Fort.

Describing Mahale as one of the unsung heroes of the Maratha Empire, the minister said he displayed extraordinary courage during the historic Battle of Pratapgad by saving the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He recalled the famous Marathi saying, "Hota Jiva Mhanun Vachla Shiva" ("Had Jiva not been there, Shiva would not have survived"), which immortalises Mahale's bravery.

Memorial expected to boost Pratapgad's heritage tourism appeal

Pratapgad Fort draws large crowds every year on November 10 to commemorate Shiv Pratap Din, attracting devotees of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, historians, students and tourists from across India and abroad. Desai said the proposed memorial would further enhance the fort's historical significance while boosting heritage tourism in the region.

He added that social organisations, historians, Shivaji devotees and public representatives had been demanding a memorial for several years. With ₹1 crore now sanctioned for the first phase, the government plans to develop an aesthetically designed monument that is expected to strengthen Pratapgad's position as one of Maharashtra's premier heritage tourism destinations.

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