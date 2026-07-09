CSMT-Kurla Fifth, Sixth Line Project Nears Completion As Central Railway Floats ₹27.43 Cr Tender | Representational Image

Mumbai: The long-pending CSMT–Kurla fifth and sixth line project has moved a step closer to completion, with Central Railway inviting bids to appoint a contractor for the remaining track work between Vidyavihar and Parel. The work is estimated to cost ₹27.43 crore and, once the contractor is finalised, is expected to be completed within 24 months. The additional railway lines are expected to significantly improve suburban train operations by separating local and long-distance traffic on one of Mumbai's busiest rail corridors.

Project delayed for years due to land hurdles and encroachments

The CSMT–Kurla fifth and sixth line project was sanctioned in 2008-09 at an estimated cost of ₹115 crore to increase capacity on the suburban network. However, the project missed its original deadlines due to land acquisition hurdles, delays in the transfer of mill lands, encroachments and administrative issues. A major obstacle—the removal of 27 permanent encroachments in Dadar (East)—has now been cleared, allowing work on the remaining stretch to move forward. With the required land becoming available, Central Railway has initiated the final phase of track construction.

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According to the tender, the selected contractor will carry out track laying, installation of sleepers, ballast spreading, construction of points and crossings, track linking and final technical testing before the lines are commissioned. The contract specifies a completion period of 24 months.

Separate corridors for local and long-distance trains expected to boost services

The project is expected to bring a major operational benefit for Mumbai's suburban railway network. At present, fast local trains and long-distance mail and express trains share the same corridor between CSMT and Kurla, often affecting punctuality and limiting the number of suburban services. Once the fifth and sixth lines are commissioned, suburban and long-distance trains will run on separate corridors, allowing Central Railway to increase local train services, improve timetable reliability and handle future growth in passenger traffic.

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