CBI’s SHFL probe cites NHB forensic audit findings of alleged fund siphoning through fictitious loan accounts | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case wherein M/s Star Housing Finance Ltd was accused of causing an alleged loss of Rs 80.15 crore to the National Housing Bank (NHB) has revealed that a forensic audit conducted by NHB had revealed siphoning of funds through phantom loan accounts, fabrication of EMI collections through fictitious loan disbursements with no actual cash movement and diversion of funds.

NHB's Role In Housing Finance

NHB has been established as a Developmental Financial Institution with a primary role to promote housing finance institutions both at local and regional levels and to provide financial and other support to such institutions and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto. NHB provides financial support in the form of refinance facilities to housing finance companies, scheduled commercial banks, etc., against the loan pool of individual housing loans.

Forensic Audit Reveals Alleged Fund Siphoning

According to the FIR, it had been stated in the audit report that the primary mechanism used to siphon off the funds was the systemic creation of phantom loan accounts in the Loan Management System (LMS), for which no files, dockets or KYC documents were available.

The funds so siphoned off were primarily used for share manipulation of SHFL. The phantom loan accounts so opened in the LMS were closed by opening new fictitious loan accounts using fake KYC documents or employees’ names, etc., or by making false EMI collection entries in the LMS or repaying partially or fully the POS outstanding.

"Findings indicated that the false bank book entries and payments recorded without actual bank debits were a manipulation in books," the FIR stated.

Also Watch:

CBI Conducts Searches At Six Premises

The CBI had recently conducted searches at six premises of the directors of M/s Star Housing Finance Ltd. and others in Udaipur and Mumbai. The searches resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents and other material relevant to the investigation.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/