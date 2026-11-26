CBI investigates alleged Rs 27.11-crore Canara Bank loan fraud involving 420 agricultural, dairy and MSME loans | Shutterstock

Mumbai, November 25, 2026: The Economic Offences Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Mumbai, has initiated a probe into a case in which eight persons, including six Canara Bank officials, have been accused of fraudulently and dishonestly sanctioning and disbursing agricultural, dairy and MSME loans, thereby causing a wrongful loss of Rs 27.11 crore to the bank and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves.

According to the CBI, reliable information had been received that during the period from July 2021 to September 2025, the then officials of Canara Bank, Surat, in connivance with a middleman and a vendor, had fraudulently and dishonestly sanctioned and disbursed 420 agricultural, dairy and MSME loans, thereby causing a wrongful loss of Rs 27.11 crore to Canara Bank and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves.

Borrowers' Signatures Allegedly Forged

"It came to light that borrowers were induced to sign loan forms with minimal details without visiting the branch. In many loan accounts, the borrowers have not signed the loan documents and their signatures have been forged on the loan documents. Loan accounts were also opened in the names of close relatives, family members, friends of the middlemen in connivance with the branch officials," the CBI stated in its FIR.

The middlemen used to withdraw the actual loan amounts by cash or transfer on the day of sanction itself by forging the signatures of the loan account holders on the cash withdrawal slips or transfer vouchers. In some cases, loans higher than the requested amounts were sanctioned and disbursed, officials said.

Officials Allegedly Bypassed Loan Checks

Information further revealed that the accused public servants had deliberately, through corrupt and illegal means and dishonestly, in connivance with middlemen and a vendor, waived off standard checks, approved loans without verifying end-use or collateral and skipped the required pre- and post-sanction site visits and assessments while approving the said fraudulent loans. Some loans were even sanctioned at unusual times or after receiving transfer orders from the Branch Manager to minimise oversight, the FIR stated.

As per the CBI, the accused public servants had deliberately, through corrupt and illegal means and dishonestly, disbursed the approved funds either into the borrower's bank account or into a vendor's account in one lump sum, against the rules for multi-stage releases, which were followed by large withdrawals on the same day itself. Moreover, in several instances, cash was withdrawn on the day of loan disbursement itself, even after the working or business hours of the bank.

Loan Funds Allegedly Siphoned Off

Once the loans were disbursed, most of the money was siphoned off. For dairy loans, the funds were first paid to a purported vendor or supplier, who then transferred large portions to the middlemen or their relatives.

Information further revealed that whenever an existing loan was about to turn bad, the accused bank officials would issue a new loan, often in the same borrower's name or in a relative's name, and use the new loans to pay off the old one in cash, the FIR stated.

In almost all the loans, cash was withdrawn in violation of guidelines and the manual of instructions on cash. The same was permitted or entertained by the branch officials even in the absence of the borrower.

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Thus, the bank officials, in connivance with private persons, allegedly cheated Canara Bank by blatantly violating the bank's policies, guidelines and manual of instructions on cash and abusing their official position in processing, sanctioning and disbursing 420 loans, causing a wrongful loss to the bank to the tune of Rs 27.11 crore, officials said.

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