Sheena Bora Murder Case: Mumbai Court Rejects Indrani Mukerjea’s Plea To Travel To Spain, UK

A special CBI court denied Indrani Mukerjea permission to travel abroad citing flight risk concerns | File Photo

Mumbai, May 8: The special CBI court has refused to allow Indrani Mukerjea, facing trial in the Sheena Bora murder case, to travel to Spain and the United Kingdom (UK) for a period of two weeks, observing that she is facing trial in a serious offence and is a flight risk.

Indrani cites financial distress in plea

Mukerjea had moved a plea seeking permission to travel to Spain and the UK, claiming that she is in severe financial distress and is unable to access funds lying in her bank accounts, which have remained dormant for the last 10 years in the United Kingdom and Spain.

Her lawyer, Ranjeet Sangle, had claimed that her personal presence for reactivation and biometric verification of the said dormant bank accounts is required.

She is also required to update her will registered in Malaga, Spain, to remove her former husband Peter Mukerjea as a beneficiary consequent upon the dissolution of her marriage.

CBI opposes foreign travel request

The plea was objected to by the CBI, which contended that she had already appointed a duly authorised power of attorney, Pablo Iturmendi Kustner, who is fully competent and capable of undertaking and completing the said activities on her behalf. Therefore, there is no urgency for Indrani to travel abroad.

Court cites flight risk concerns

The court considered the objection and observed that, “Indrani is facing the trial of serious offences. She is a UK national, having immovable properties in the UK and Spain. The apprehension of the prosecution that Indrani is a flight risk cannot be ruled out.”

The court further said that Indrani had not shown any such urgency from her release on bail in the year 2022 till 2024. Besides, the court said that the trial is at a fag end and likely to be concluded in the near future.

Court rejects claim of financial hardship

Refusing to accept that Indrani is in financial distress, the court said, “Indrani stretched on the point of non-availability of finances for her survival. At the same time, it is also submitted that she had deposited Rs 2 lakh in this court pursuant to the compliance of the directions passed in the order permitting her to travel abroad.”

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“Indrani has only submitted that she has to take appointments with the banks and municipal authorities for performing the tasks, but she has not submitted any documents or any communications with the said authorities regarding the availability of the appointments with them for the aforesaid tasks,” the court said while rejecting her plea, adding that she has already appointed one authorised power of attorney for the payment of taxes and maintenance and repairs of immovable properties.

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