 Sheena Bora Murder Case: Indrani Mukerjea Moves Fresh Plea For Foreign Travel; CBI Court To Decide In 4 Weeks
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Sheena Bora Murder Case: Indrani Mukerjea Moves Fresh Plea For Foreign Travel; CBI Court To Decide In 4 Weeks

Indrani Mukerjea has moved a fresh plea before a Mumbai CBI court seeking permission to travel abroad. The Supreme Court directed her to approach the trial court, which will decide the matter within four weeks.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, May 06, 2026, 03:42 AM IST
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Indrani Mukherjea (L) & Sheena Bora (R) | File Photo

Mumbai, May 5: Indrani Mukerjea, facing trial for allegedly conspiring in the killing of her daughter Sheena Bora, has once again approached the special CBI court seeking permission to travel abroad. She moved the plea after the Supreme Court last month directed her to approach the trial court afresh, declining immediate relief.

Fresh plea after Supreme Court direction

The special court has been asked to decide on her application within four weeks. She has been seeking permission since 2024 to travel to Spain and England.

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Earlier objections and court proceedings

Earlier, the trial court had allowed her request but withheld her passport after CBI objections, and the matter reached the Supreme Court. Earlier, the apex court had also dismissed her plea citing flight risk.

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