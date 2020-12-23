Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea refuses to wear convict's uniform, moves court

Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, has filed an application before a special CBI court in Mumbai, seeking exemption from wearing convict's uniform (green saree) in the prison.

The court has asked Byculla Jail to file a reply on the application. In her application, Mukerjea said that jail authorities were asking her to wear the convict's uniform even though she is an under-trial accused. The next date of hearing on her application is January 5.