The nearly decade-long trial enters a new phase as the court prepares to record statements of the accused | File Photo

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: Indrani Mukerjea on Thursday told the court that she had not met her daughter Sheena Bora on April 24, 2012, the day the prosecution alleges she murdered Bora with the help of her driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

According to the prosecution, former INX Media CEO Indrani, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and Rai allegedly murdered Sheena on April 24, 2012.

The prosecution alleged that Indrani, with the help of Khanna and Rai, also attempted to kill Sheena's brother Mikhail on the same day, but he managed to escape. The three allegedly later burnt and dumped Sheena's body in Raigad.

Accused Confronted With Rai's Testimony

On Wednesday, the court confronted three accused, Indrani, her former husband Peter Mukerjea and Khanna, with the testimony of Rai, who was allegedly involved in the murder but later turned approver.

Indrani was asked about Rai's claim that her secretary, Kajal Sharma, had instructed him to open a Skype account at Indrani's behest. Rai further claimed that Indrani had used Skype calls to give him instructions regarding the alleged conspiracy to kill Sheena and Mikhail.

Indrani denied all the allegations, saying she had never spoken to Rai over Skype.

Rai claimed that after arriving in India, Indrani asked him to hire a car and accompanied him to scout for a spot to allegedly dispose of Sheena and Mikhail's bodies. After finalising the location, Indrani allegedly spoke to Peter. Indrani dismissed the allegations as false and denied making the call.

Indrani Denies Meeting Sheena

Besides, Indrani also denied having allegedly purchased medicines — alleged to be sedatives to mix in water and give to Sheena — and later meeting Sheena on April 24, 2012.

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Indrani denied the allegations, saying she never met Sheena that day.

Khanna claimed he had never met Sheena and saw Mikhail only when the latter deposed before the court during the trial. Peter claimed he knew nothing and was abroad at the time in question.

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