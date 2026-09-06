‘She Was Our Mother’: Sena UBT Leaders Pay Tribute To Meenatai Thackeray On Death Anniversary At Dadar’s Shivaji Park |

Mumbai: On the death anniversary of Meenatai Thackeray, wife of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and mother of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, her statue was decorated with flowers on Sunday as people and political leaders from across the city gathered to pay their respects at Dadar's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Mumbai’s Shivaji Park is being prepared for the observance of the death anniversary of Meenatai Thackeray, late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's wife and mother of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/tasRxmOCaj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2026

Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray paid floral tribute to his mother Meenatai Thackeray on her death anniversary. Visuals shared by PTI showed Uddhav Thackeray offering flowers at her statue.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to his mother Meenatai Thackeray on her death anniversary at Shivaji Park.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/KQT4XMgYyL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2026

Party leader Arvind Sawant was also seen at Meenatai Thackeray’s statue, where he paid tribute to her on the occasion.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Arvind Sawant arrived at Meenatai Thackeray’s statue to pay tribute to her on her death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/ELwczYPKJr — IANS (@ians_india) September 6, 2026

Speaking to reporters after paying his respects, Sawant said, “Today is her death anniversary. I still remember when she passed away during the Ganpati festival. It was very painful. It was God's will, but a mother's memory can never be forgotten.”

VIDEO | Mumbai: On the death anniversary of Meenatai Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant says, "...Today is her death anniversary. I still remember when she passed away during the Ganpati festival. It was very painful. It was God's will, but a mother's memory can… pic.twitter.com/AVSVo9yYZR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2026

Sawant recalls Meenatai’s legacy

He further recalled that Meenatai passed away during the Ganesh festival and said that it was Gauri Visarjan when she died. He added that she was not merely Balasaheb Thackeray’s wife but was regarded as a mother by Shiv Sainiks.

“Whenever we needed anything or felt low, we used to go to her, and her warmth was like a world to us. I cannot forget her or her memories,” he added.

Anil Desai pays tribute

Paying tribute to Meenatai on her death anniversary, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai said that September 6 is an important day for Shiv Sena (UBT) members.

“It is the day of our mother,” he added.

Speaking further, Desai said, “She was a deeply sensitive mother and is revered by us as a divine figure. Consequently, Shiv Sainiks visit here in large numbers to pay their respects to her. People arrive throughout the day from far and wide, not just from within Mumbai and Maharashtra, but from beyond as well.”

VIDEO | Mumbai: On the death anniversary of Meenatai Thackeray, late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's wife and mother of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai (@ianildesai ) says, "She was a deeply sensitive mother and is revered by us… pic.twitter.com/QXlTH0AXiI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2026

Organisation’s legacy recalled

Speaking about the legacy built by the organisation over the years, Desai said that the organisation founded by Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray was not merely a political party. Rather, he said, Balasaheb built a family rooted in empathy, where everyone came together with the shared hope of contributing positively to society in whatever way possible.

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