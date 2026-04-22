'She Showed Them The Mirror': Mumbai Woman’s Protest Against Traffic Blockade Wins Support From Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi |

On Monday (April 21), a viral video of a Mumbai woman confronting BJP MLA Girish Mahajan over traffic disruption has now drawn sharp political reactions, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi openly supporting her in a strongly written social media post..

Reacting to the incident, Chaturvedi did not mince her words and praised the courageous woman for “showing a mirror” to those in power. She wrote that the frustration seen in the video reflects the daily reality of Mumbaikars who spend hours navigating traffic congestion. She also questioned the intent and planning behind the protest, she asked why public roads were blocked during peak hours instead of using designated grounds.

Hats off to the lady from Mumbai who showed a mirror to Minister Girish Mahajan and BJP protestors for blocking traffic to carry out their political protest.

In Mumbai daily commute includes hours of being stuck in traffic jams and instead of understanding the fast losing… — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) April 22, 2026

Protest leads to chaos on city roads

The incident occurred during a protest march towards Worli Dome, organised over the Women’s Reservation Bill not being passed in the Lok Sabha. The demonstration saw heavy participation, with crowds spilling onto key roads and bringing traffic in parts of the city to a near standstill.

Commuters were left stranded for long stretches, with many expressing anger over the disruption. The situation escalated when a woman stepped out of her vehicle and confronted Mahajan, asking him to clear the road and allow traffic to move.

#WATCH | #Mumbai: Woman Blasts BJP MLA Girish Mahajan Amid Traffic Chaos During Women's Reservation Bill Protest In Worli



Video by @vssalman007 #MumbaiNews #WomensQuotaBill pic.twitter.com/f4dE1TsRCP — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 21, 2026

Viral confrontation captures public mood

In visuals widely shared online, the woman is seen voicing her frustration, pointing to an open ground nearby and urging protestors to shift there instead of blocking busy roads. Her words, firm and direct, quickly resonated with citizens who face similar challenges daily.

She highlighted the plight of hundreds stuck in traffic, questioning why ordinary people should bear the cost of political demonstrations.

Wider debate on public inconvenience

The episode has reignited concerns over the impact of protests and VIP movements on Mumbai’s already strained traffic system. Many residents see the incident as symbolic of a larger issue, where civic inconvenience often takes a backseat to political activity.

The protest itself follows the rejection of the Constitution Amendment Bill on women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha earlier this month, which failed to secure the required two thirds majority.

As the video continues to circulate, it has sparked a wider conversation on accountability, urban planning, and the everyday struggles of commuters in the city.

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