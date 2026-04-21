“Get Out Of Here!” Woman Blasts BJP MLA Girish Mahajan Amid Traffic Chaos During Women's Reservation Bill Protest In Mumbai - WATCH | File Photo

Mumbai: A protest march held in the city on Monday triggered a sharp on-road confrontation after a woman publicly objected to the massive traffic congestion caused by the procession, with the moment now going viral on social media.

The march to Worli dome over the issue of the Women’s Reservation Bill not being passed in the Lok Sabha, saw a large turnout and heavy movement of participants on key roads. However, what was meant to be a political show of strength drew criticism on the ground after traffic in parts of the city came to a near standstill, leaving commuters stranded and frustrated.

According to a report by NextMinute News, a woman was seen angrily confronting Maharashtra BJP MLA Girish Mahajan over the disruption caused to the public. Visibly upset, she questioned why such a large demonstration had been allowed to spill onto busy roads instead of being confined to an open ground or maidan.

#WATCH | #Mumbai: Woman Blasts BJP MLA Girish Mahajan Amid Traffic Chaos During Women's Reservation Bill Protest In Worli



Video by @vssalman007 #MumbaiNews #WomensQuotaBill pic.twitter.com/f4dE1TsRCP — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 21, 2026

Approaching the Minister she tells him to get out of the road as there many people waiting in traffic while there is an empty ground right there to protest.

'Say what you want to say in an empty ground, get out of here, don't stop the traffic. There are hundred of people waiting, and there is an empty ground right there' she told him.

Visuals circulating online show the woman raising her voice and expressing strong displeasure over the inconvenience caused to ordinary citizens.

The development comes after the Lok Sabha, on April 11, rejected the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill. A total of 528 members participated in the voting, with 298 in favour and 230 against. However, the bill fell short of the required two-thirds majority, 326 votes, needed for a constitutional amendment.

The proposed legislation sought to expand the strength of the House from 543 to 850 seats and enable delimitation based on data from the post-2026 Census. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House during the voting process.

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