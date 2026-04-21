'Desh Ki Naari Jag Gayi...': Women In Mumbai Hit Streets Over Women’s Amendment Bill Failing To Pass In Lok Sabha - WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai: A large number of women took to the streets in Mumbai to protest after the Women’s Amendment Bill failed to get passed in the Lok Sabha, with demonstrators squarely blaming the Opposition for the setback.

Visuals that surfaced online showed women gathering in large numbers and marching through the city with placards, raising slogans and voicing anger over the bill not clearing the Lower House. The protest appeared to be organised as a public show of support for the proposed legislation, with participants accusing Opposition parties of preventing a key measure for women’s political representation from being passed.

The demonstration saw women chanting slogans in unison, with “Desh Ki Naari Jag Gayi, Congress Ki Waat Lag Gayi” emerging as one of the main refrains during the protest. The visuals further showed a sizable crowd occupying the streets of Mumbai, turning the demonstration into a high-pitched political protest.

The Mumbai Mayor was also seen present at the protest site, joining the women demonstrators and lending support to the agitation. Her presence added political weight to the gathering, which was framed by participants as a protest not just over a failed bill, but over what they described as the denial of a major opportunity for women.

In an interview with IANS, Tawde said, “Today, we, the women of Maharashtra, are participating and are going to the Worli Dome together. It is a big thing for us women.” She further said the protest was being held in honour of the bill brought by the Prime Minister, alleging that it was killed by the Opposition.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Jan Aakrosh Mahila Sammelan, Mayor Ritu Tawde says, "Maharashtra's women, we are going to go to the Worli Dome together. This is a very big thing. In our women's honour, the bill that respected Narendra Modi has brought, his cruelty, the work of killing… pic.twitter.com/A4oH64jfsM — IANS (@ians_india) April 21, 2026

The development comes after the Lok Sabha, on April 11, rejected the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill. A total of 528 members participated in the voting, with 298 in favour and 230 against. However, the bill fell short of the required two-thirds majority, 326 votes, needed for a constitutional amendment.

The proposed legislation sought to expand the strength of the House from 543 to 850 seats and enable delimitation based on data from the post-2026 Census. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House during the voting process.

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