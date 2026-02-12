'She Had Lot Of Dreams...': Cabin Crew Pinky Mali’s Mother Makes Emotional Appeal For Justice Over Daughter's Death In Baramati Plane Crash |

Mumbai: Flight attendant Pinky Mali's mother, Maya, on Thursday, February 12, made an emotional appeal seeking justice over her daughter's death in the plane crash in Baramati. The mother's demand for justice came days after 'conspiracy' claims emerged around the plane crash that claimed life of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on the flight.

While speaking to IANS, Pinky's mother said, "My daughter had a lot of dreams, but none of them came true. All I want from the government is that I have a son who is our support. One was taken away. My son is our last support. She should get justice.''

Pinky Mali was a resident of Worli and worked as a flight attendant with a private aviation company. She was among the five people on board the aircraft, which included Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his security guard Videep Jadhav, pilots Captain Sumit Kapoor and Shambhavi Pathak.