Sharad Pawar's Decision to Share Dais with PM Modi Sparks Concern Among Opposition | PTI

Sharad Pawar's decision to appear alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Pune on August 1 is causing significant unease among the opposition combine styled INDIA. At a recent core committee meeting held in Delhi, many members criticized Pawar for agreeing to be with Modi, especially when the opposition's campaign against the PM on the Manipur issue is reaching its peak. Parliament proceedings have been disrupted for several days due to opposition members demanding a statement from Modi on the situation in the north-eastern state.

PM Modi's Pune visit

On August 1, Modi will be in Pune to receive the Lokmanya Tilak Award, presented by the Lokmanya Smarak Samiti associated with the late freedom fighter's family, on Tilak's 103rd death anniversary. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the two deputy CMs, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, will also be present. Despite criticism from other opposition parties, Pawar has decided to go ahead with the program, driven by his personal equation with Modi, with whom he shares a longstanding relationship.

In the past, Modi has publicly acknowledged Pawar's guidance and support in politics, and he even conferred the Padma Vibhushan on the Maratha leader. Additionally, both leaders share a common friend in industrialist Gautam Adani, who often acts as a bridge between them.

UT criticises meet

Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena, a part of INDIA, has criticised the August 1 meeting, highlighting Modi's previous accusations of corruption against the NCP. Nana Patole, President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, also expressed disapproval, stating that accepting an award from a private organization goes against government protocol. Patole left the decision of Pawar's participation to the NCP leader, considering the united stance of the opposition against the PM on the Manipur issue.

Furthermore, there are speculations in political circles about Pawar's potential retirement from active politics, as many of his supporters in the NCP have reportedly abandoned him. A tacit understanding is said to be in the works with Ajit Pawar to secure the political future of Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar's daughter.

