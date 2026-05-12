Sharad Pawar Urges PM Narendra Modi To Hold an All-Party Meet Amid Middle East Crisis | Sourced

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all party meeting in view of the volatile situation in the Middle East and its possible impact on India’s economy.

In a statement shared on X, Pawar said recent announcements made by the Prime Minister could have far reaching consequences for the country’s economic environment. He added that the sudden nature of these announcements had created anxiety among citizens, businesses, industries and investors.

Concern Over Economic Uncertainty

Pawar said the current international situation remains sensitive and requires a broader and more consultative approach from the central government.

He stressed that decisions concerning national interest should involve leaders from across the political spectrum. According to him, wider participation in the decision making process is necessary to ensure stability and public confidence during uncertain times.

“The Prime Minister should convene an all party meeting under his own chairmanship. Involving leaders of all parties in discussions related to national interest is essential for the welfare of the country,” Pawar said in his statement.

Call For Consultations With Experts

The veteran leader also urged the Centre to immediately organise a meeting with economists, industry representatives and other experts to assess the potential economic fallout arising from the international crisis.

Pawar said a detailed review of future economic policies and preparedness was necessary considering the growing global uncertainty.

He added that the government should prioritise confidence building measures and maintain stability among the public in the present circumstances.

The remarks come amid continuing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have triggered concerns globally over economic stability, energy markets and investor sentiment.