'Countrymen Should Act Upon What Prime Minister Said': Devendra Fadnavis & Other Maha Leaders Back PM Modi's WFH, Save Fuel Appeal Amid West Asia Crisis

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal to citizens to conserve fuel, use public transport, and revive work-from-home practices amid the West Asia crisis, Mahayuti leaders in Maharashtra have backed his call. On Sunday, PM Modi urged people to conserve fuel, avoid non-essential purchases and overseas vacations, and help save foreign exchange to combat the global crisis triggered by West Asia war.

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Reacting to the Prime Minister's statement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the ongoing conflict involving America, Israel, and Iran has created pressure on oil and gas availability across several countries. He noted that many neighbouring nations are already facing shortages and rising fuel prices due to disruptions in the global supply chain.

He further added that despite the difficult global situation, the Prime Minister ensured that India's oil and gas supply is not affected on a large scale. "We are receiving adequate fuel supplies", but warned, "if citizens fail to understand the seriousness of the situation and do not use resources carefully, India too could face scarcity in the future," Fadnavis said. He urged people to follow the Prime Minister's appeal.

Backing PM Modi's, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that the Prime Minister has always prioritised the welfare of every Indian citizen. He stressed that PM called for the importance of strengthening the domestic economy through initiatives like 'Make in India.'

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Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC described the Prime Minister's remarks as a 'voluntary appeal' aimed at encouraging fuel conservation and fiscal discipline among citizens. She pointed out that global crude oil volatility and rising import costs could affect India's economy if precautionary measures are not adopted in time.

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PM Modi's Speech

While addressing a public meeting organised by the BJP at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, the Prime Minister called for collective participation to help India face global economic disruptions, supply chain challenges, and rising prices caused by international conflicts.

He encouraged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption to save fuel by using the Metro, public transport, car-pooling, and electric vehicles.

He also called for the revival of Covid-era efficiency measures in the national interest, including work-from-home arrangements, online conferences and virtual meetings.

The PM appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary foreign travel, overseas vacations, and foreign weddings to save foreign exchange.

PM Modi encouraged citizens to prioritise Made-in-India and locally manufactured products.

He also urged farmers to reduce chemical fertiliser use, adopt natural farming, and switch to solar-powered irrigation pumps.