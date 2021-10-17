Sharad Pawar targets Centre over spiraling fuel prices

Mumbai: A day after Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP and the NDA government at the Centre, it was NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s turn on Saturday to target the Centre for the spiraling fuel prices. He claimed that the government was not bothered about hardships faced by the common man as it was busy in making up the deficit in its budget with the revenue it earns from taxes on fuel.

It has never happened that petrol-diesel prices are going up every day. The Centre says this is due to rising prices in the international market. But even though oil prices fell in the international market a few days ago, the Centre has not reduced prices in our country. In other countries, however, auto fuel prices are falling,’’ said Pawar.

Pawar shared Thackeray’s claim that the Centre was misusing the central probe agencies like ED, CBI, Income Tax to target opponents. He also spoke on the NCB’s action in connection with the drug seizure on cruise and the arrest of Aryan Khan and others claiming that the panch witness in the case was an accused.

“Every day there is a misuse of agencies. Investigation agencies like CBI, ED, IT, NCB are being misused. Earlier people did not know about the Enforcement Directorate. The son-in-law of Nawab Malik was arrested citing the reason for ganja recovery from him. The court later concluded that it was not ganja. All of this happened because Mawab Malik speaks against the Central government,” said Pawar.

On the recent income tax raids on his nieces, Pawar said it was conducted as the people were linked to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

On farmers’ agitation

"My advice to the Union government is, do not let farmers of Punjab get upset, it is a border state. If we upset the farmers and people from border regions, then there will be other ramifications. Participants in the agitation are from many states including Haryana and UP, but most of them are from Punjab," Pawar noted.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 12:38 AM IST