'Trying to destabilize non-BJP governed states': NCP chief Sharad Pawar hits out at Centre for 'misusing' investigative agencies

After Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has come out in criticism of the centre for 'misusing' investigative agencies.

"Investigation agencies like CBI, ED, IT, NCB are being misused. Centre is trying to destabilize non-BJP governed states. Maharashtra's govt will complete its 5 years term & will come in power again," he was quoted saying by ANI.

While speaking to reporters in Pune, he also said that he will be meeting Home Minister Amit Shah over the extension of BSF’s operational jurisdiction

"I will be meeting Home Minister Amit Shah to know his thoughts about it," he said.

Earlier, yesterday, Uddhav Thackeray came down heavily on the BJP for the deployment of Central probe agencies including the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, Income Tax and Narcotics Control Bureau against the political opponents and said the Shiv Sena and the MVA government were prepared to take them head on.

Thackeray attacked the BJP for defaming Maharashtra as the state had ‘rejected’ them. “You are defaming Maharashtra like a jilted lover who throws acid on the face when he is rejected. Are you defaming Maharashtra because it rejected you?” he asked.

In his hour-long speech, Thackeray accused the NCB of deliberately going after celebrities for publicity. “They catch a celebrity, click pictures and make noise around it. Our police only work while the news is about whether someone got bail or not,” he said.

Thackeray’s obvious reference was to the Mumbai cruise drug bust case in which Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested.

“An impression is being created that Maharashtra has become a hub of narcotics. Drugs worth crores were seized in Mundra port. The court asked for a probe. Which state is Mundra port in?” he asked. He was referring to the recent 3,000kg-drug haul from Mundra port, Gujarat, valued at Rs 21,000 crore.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 05:20 PM IST